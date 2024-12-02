Orange joins Europol to fight against cybercrime

Under the deal, the French telecom company will provide Europol with data observed on its networks relating to spam, DDoS attacks, fraud, and cyberattacks on mobiles and banking services. The agreement was signed in The Hague by Jean-Luc Moliner, group head of security at Orange, and Steven Wilson, head of Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3).

Orange has operations in seven European countries, and the company is aware of the need for international coordination on fraud and cybercrime. Working with the relevant authorities in each country, will enable the telecom company capitalise on this agreement with Europol to web users a safer Internet.