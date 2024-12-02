Orange France, Wirecard to rollout Orange Cash nationwide

The mobile operator had previously offered Orange Cash in selected French cities, via a prepaid virtual Visa card.

Users of Orange Cash will be able to make mobile payments at any contactless Visa terminal in more than 324,000 stores across France and at 2.8 million acceptance points throughout Europe. All that is required is an NFC-enabled smartphone with the app.

Wirecard will provide support through its Card-Linked Offers platform, which allows consumers to pay with a digital Visa card, issued by Wirecard Card Solutions. The cards are provisioned over-the-air onto NFC-SIM cards and managed through a TSM integration of Wirecard’s platform with the Orange network. Wirecard is using Trusted Service Manager (TSM) technology from Oberthur Technologies.

Earlier in 2015, the mobile payment service Orange Cash was launched in Spain.

