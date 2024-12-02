Orange Finances Money Mali and TerraPay partner on cross-border payments





Uniting Orange Finances Money Mali's dedication to advancing financial inclusion with TerraPay's ability to facilitate secure cross-border payments, this collaboration provides Malians with modern and smooth financial services.











Increasing accessibility and inclusion

Financial inclusion continues to be one of the biggest challenges across West Africa and Orange Finances Money Mali has been dedicated to bridging this gap by striving to boost accessibility and inclusion through their services. One of the key highlights of collaboration is the ease with which Orange Money Mali customers can either cash out the funds received in their wallets or directly use them for everyday needs, including bill payments, supermarket purchases, and person-to-person transfers.

Orange Finances Money is dedicated to issuing, managing, and distributing electronic money under the Orange Money brand in Mali. Company officials have expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that their customers can now receive money transfers from several countries using TerraPay's global network. This strategic collaboration simplifies transactions making them quick and secure, enhances the customer experience for Orange Money users and strengthens financial inclusion in Mali.

Also commenting in this partnership, officials from TerraPay view this collaboration as an opportunity to enhance the quality of service and customer satisfaction. With a direct connection to Orange Finances Money Mali, TerraPay can ensure a seamless cross-border payment experience, reducing operational issues and providing prompt assistance to our partner's clients. This collaboration reinforces their commitment to expanding their direct rails and continually improving their service offerings.





Augmenting the digital financial landscape

Combining Orange Finances Money Mali's rapidly growing client database and TerraPay's wide network spanning 120+ receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5 billion bank accounts, and 2.1 billion mobile wallets – this partnership is poised to make a significant impact on the region's digital and financial services landscape.

Partnering with Mali's biggest mobile money operator enables TerraPay to stay true to its commitment to quality and provide the best cross-border payment services in the region. Orange Finances Money Mali and TerraPay's strategic partnership not only strengthens connectivity between Mali and the global financial network but also positions both entities for accelerated growth in the digital payments landscape. The convenience and accessibility offered by this collaboration will undoubtedly benefit industry players, the public, customers, and merchants alike.