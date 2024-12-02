Orange, EcoCash, TransferTo to streamline real-time mobile payments in Africa

Powered by TransferTo’s global mobile payments network, this service now allows Zimbabwean diaspora, living in Botswana, to use their Orange Money digital wallet to send money back home, in real-time, directly into an EcoCash mobile wallet.

Remittances represent an important source of income for Zimbabwe, powering social and economic developments across the country. For the over 600,000 Orange Money subscribers, the new service offers a payments experience which is aimed at enabling affordable money transfers between digital wallets, providing an alternative option to traditional means of sending money across borders.