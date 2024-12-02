Orange Dominicana, Banco Popular launch m-payments service

The joint offering allows Orange customers to make money transfers directly from their mobile phones. The Orange M-peso service is powered by mobile payment administrator GCS Systems.

M-peso users will have a virtual prepaid account issued by Banco Popular Dominicano, associated with their Orange mobile number. The service is available on feature phones and smartphones, regardless of manufacturer or model. Orange customers can activate the service free of charge, after which they can deposit and withdraw money at Orange stores.

Service users can also send money from their mobile phones to other Orange users who have activated the M-peso service. M-peso users can also make mobile account top-ups and pay Orange bills directly from their mobile phones.

In November 2013, EVO Payments International, a US-based payments processor and acquirer for merchants, acquired Banco Populars merchant acquiring business in Spain.