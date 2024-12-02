Orange Cash NFC mobile payment service launches in France

The Orange Cash application acts as a ‘mobile purse’, taking the form of a Visa prepaid card on a phone. In order to use the Visa contactless payment solution, Orange customers who have an NFC smartphone compatible with Orange Cash will have to go into an Orange store.

The Orange Cash application is based on a prepaid account that customers can top up via any debit or credit bank card. Once the app has been topped up, customers can use the smartphone like any other wallet, in any retail outlet that accepts Visa contactless payments worldwide. To make a payment, users have to place their mobile on a payment terminal that accepts contactless payment. A passcode chosen by the user will be required for any payment over the contactless limit, which varies by country.

Orange Cash is a solution designed and managed with Wirecard Card Solutions, a member of Visa Europe.

