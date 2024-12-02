Orange Belgium, Ingenico Payment Services to launch Orange Pro Payment

`Orange Pro Payment` is a mobile payment solution that targets professionals and other business customers and enables them to accept payment cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro) via a secure card reader connected to a smartphone or tablet via a bluetooth connection. The payment terminal together with the application acts as a mobile cashier that makes the payment immediate.

Moreover, Pro Payment is a solution that combines a safety payment with additional features such as reporting and analysis, product catalogs, customization and other features that make professional lives easier, claims the company.