Orange and Fortumo Expand Direct Carrier Billing Partnership to Egypt

Smartphone sales in Egypt continue to grow at a fast rate. The country is an attractive market for digital merchants, but credit card penetration is still low. Mobile payment options like direct carrier billing can help consumers shop online. With direct carrier billing online payments are available to any phone owner: consumers can either deduct the payment from their prepaid SIM card or charge it to their monthly phone bill.

Following the new partnership, more than 30 million Orange subscribers in the country can now make payments on app stores, inside games and with digital merchants by charging purchases to their mobile phone bill.

Egypt is the second country, after Poland, where Fortumo and Orange have launched direct carrier billing for digital merchants.