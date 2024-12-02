Oracle unveils AI-driven risk management solution

Designed specifically for Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud, Oracle Risk Management Cloud’s Advanced Access Controls enable organizations to continuously monitor for segregation of duties (SOD), financial compliance (SOX), privacy risks, proprietary information and payment risks.

The controls embed self-learning, artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to examine all users, roles and privileges against a library of active security rules. The offering includes more than 100 practices (configurable rules) across general ledger, payables, receivables, and fixed assets.

AI-driven Security and Risk Management offers: constant monitoring of user and application activity, more than 100 proven ERP security rules, embedded AI and self-learning for precise results, and it ensures that issues are directed to analysts for tracking, investigation and closure.

The pre-packaged audit-approved security rules automate access analysis during the role design phase to accelerate ERP implementations. In addition, the intuitive workbench, visualization and simulation features within Advanced Access Controls facilitates the addition of new rules and further optimize user access. Once live, the solution monitors and automatically routes incidents to security analysts.

To help customers analyze complex, recursive and dynamic security data across all users, roles and privileges, Advanced Access Controls uses graph-based analysis and self-learning algorithms. This enables organizations to review and visualize the entire path by which any user is able to access and execute sensitive functions.