Oracle, Tencent sign deal on cloud computing in China

Under the terms of the agreement, Oracle will be able to offer its cloud services in China through Tencents internet portal. Tencent was founded in 1998 and is currently Chinas largest ISP and online portal provider. It provides services for the internet, mobile computing and telecommunications.

This agreement includes software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service products based on, but not identical to, existing Oracle technology. Oracles goal is to eventually be able to establish a data center in China.

However, Oracle and Tencent will firstly put together a business collaboration committee to determine their next steps. Tencent focuses on the consumer market, rather than the business and enterprise market that is Oracles specialty. In 2005, Tencent teamed up with Google and incorporated the latters search engine into its platform.

Tencent also partnered with IBM, signing a business cooperation memorandum in October 2014. Tencent and IBM agreed to work together on software-as-a-service for the public cloud with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.