Oracle supports blockchain innovators

Thirty students from North Carolina State, University North Carolina Chapel Hill, University North Carolina Charlotte and the University of South Carolina have worked together with representatives from Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Ernst & Young, BB&T, Ally Bank, SIA Partners and Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service implementation partner Aurablocks to solve industry challenges covering banking, higher education, energy, healthcare, and real estate. The goal of the challenge was to bring a single source of truth and trusted transactions to complex distributed business processes with the usage of blockchain.

For seven weeks, 10 finalist student teams have worked with industry mentors to define, test and implement proof of concepts using beta version of Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Oracle Digital Innovation Platform for Open Banking.

Carolina Fintech Hub is an organisation focused on accelerating the merging worlds of financial services and digital technology. Throughout this challenge, Oracle and AuraBlocks have trained more than 200 students on blockchain with additional partners including North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Sia Blocks. Nearly all of the student teams intend to further perfect their projects on Oracles platform and develop future companies based on their innovations.