Oracle rolls out payments API for banks

The service leverages ISO 20022 and supports global and local payment standards (SEPA, Swift 2017, Fedwire, US ACH and Swift’s gpi). It is designed to help banks compartmentalise payments messaging, message transformation and payment processing. Banks are now able to increase collaboration with third parties or curate new business models in collaboration with fintechs.

Oracle FSS supports and runs payments for more than 20 years in 500+ banks across 140 countries.