Oracle Retail and Adyen partner for global retail consumer payments

The integration between Adyen and Oracle Retail will provide multiple point-of-service hardware offerings and will make Oracle Retail a fully integrated portfolio of hardware and software solutions that streamline managerial tasks, increase speed of service and improve the consumer experience.

In our global consumer research Retail in 4 Dimensions, we discovered that the global consumer has rising expectations for fast, smarter payment options. In fact, 57% of global consumers want instant one-click checkout online and 60% want mobile payment options in-store, said Ray Carlin, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oracle Retail

Successful retailers should focus on delivering great customer experiences across all channels. With this partnership, retailers will be better equipped to meet rising shopper expectations wherever and however they want to pay, said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer, Adyen. The partnership enables a seamless end-to-end consumer experience anywhere in the world.

Oracle and Adyen will present their solution on April 10-11 at the Oracle Industry Connect conference in New York, NY

To find out more about Adyen, please visit our online payments company database for a complete company profile with services and offerings.