Oracle, MasterCard ink deal to launch omnichannel payment solutions

The Oracle, MarsterCard tie-up will focus on three core areas, with the first being in-store experiences, cbronline.com reports. In this first area the two companies aim to develop in-store payment experiences including Qkr! with Masterpass. Masterpass is a mobile app that lets customers dodge the queue to order and pay for goods via their smart phone.

The two companies are also targeting operational efficiencies in the partnership, offering retailers MasterCard Payment Gateway Services as a fully-integrated digital payment and fraud prevention platform. This platform offers an alternative to the development and implementation of separate payment solutions for in-store and online operations. MasterCard has big plans for Qkr, thus aiming to extend the platform to six additional markets in 2017.