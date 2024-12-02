Oracle launches business-ready blockchain applications

The new suite of use-case-specific SaaS applications facilitate traceability and transparency throughout the supply chain. Oracle Blockchain Applications are built with Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and connect with Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud, Oracle Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) Cloud, and other Oracle Cloud Applications.

Oracle Blockchain Applications enable customers to track products through the supply chain on a distributed ledger to increase trust in business transactions. They also provide visibility across a multi-tier supply chain, accelerate product delivery and contract execution.

Moreover, Oracle Blockchain Applications leverage Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and use embedded artificial intelligence (AI) features to leverage real time data to improve the accuracy of data flowing in a customers business network.

The features included in the applications are: