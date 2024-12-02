Oracle decides on Brussels for European fintech innovation centre

Oracle chose the Belgian capital to host its Fintech Innovation Programme due to its proximity to European financial institutions and to the European Commission.

It will now dedicate more European staff and resources to setting up what it described as “mutually monetisable” relationships with fintechs and digital banking startups through a partnership with public and private sector ecosystem B-Hive Europe. B-Hive Europe is a Brussels-based fintech platform that brings together major banks, insurers and market infrastructure players.

Computerweekly.com elaborated on the fact that while Brexit was not mentioned as a reason for choosing Brussels, London would have been the logical place to set up such a centre before the UK Brexit referendum, but with UK companies now set to lose access to the European Union single market, this is no longer the case.