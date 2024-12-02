Oracle and B-Hive call for fintech startups

Called Fintech ScaleUp, registration has opened and the programme will kickstart in January 2018 when Oracle and B-Hive will select 15 start-ups or scale-ups in two sessions that will take place in Brussels and London.

According to the companies, the programme drives fintechs to discover a joint business model with Oracle, earn a proof of concept and enter one of the existing monetisation models on Oracle Cloud, where Oracle’s customers can get access to their products and services.

The focus in the six-week programme will be on Open Banking, fraud detection and data monetisation. Interested fintechs can register here.