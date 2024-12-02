The research examines the evolution of digital payments among businesses, with a specific emphasis on BNPL. While this payment method is well established in the consumer sector, it is increasingly being adopted in B2B transactions, shaping the future of business ecommerce.

Growth of B2B BNPL in European ecommerce

According to the Ipsos study, which surveyed over 1,000 European companies across various sizes and regions with annual revenues exceeding EUR 500,000, awareness of BNPL is expanding significantly. The research indicates that 80% of companies are familiar with BNPL, and nearly 98% view it as the future of digital payments. Germany and the UK are among the most developed markets in this sector, with 25% of companies currently utilizing BNPL, compared to a European average of 20%.

The study anticipates that the B2B BNPL market will continue to grow at double-digit rates, with BNPL transactions expected to account for 15-20% of total B2B payments by 2030, representing an estimated market value of EUR 25-30 trillion. This shift highlights changing approaches to cash flow management and payment deferrals in corporate transactions.





Payment trends and regional variations

The survey also explores differences in payment behaviours across European markets. Currently, 50% of European businesses operate with 30-60-90-day payment terms. However, financing habits vary by country. In Germany, 28% of companies frequently use external financing, compared to 17% in Italy. Meanwhile, businesses in the UK and Spain show a stronger inclination toward digital financial solutions.

German businesses are also leading in digital transaction adoption, with 49% relying exclusively on digital payment channels, whereas in Italy, this figure stands at 29%. This presents an opportunity to expand BNPL adoption as a means of streamlining payment processes. Additionally, 70% of German companies not yet using BNPL expressed interest in adopting it for supplier payments.