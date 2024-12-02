OpusCapita signs agreement with energy company Equinor

OpusCapita will deliver a global one-stop-shop solution which enables Equinor requisitioners to order maintenance parts and indirect materials and services, within a single, mobile ready interface. The agreement was signed 28 November 2018.

Equinor has 20 000 employees globally with a diverse business portfolio across several sectors, such as wind, solar energy, oil and gas. OpusCapita won the agreement after competitive evaluation and a six-month proof of concept (POC).

OpusCapita will implement an overall SaaS solution based on their catalog and service procurement solutions that deliver automated purchasing processes and capabilities for MRO parts and service procurement.