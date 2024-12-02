Opus launches Clarity KYC for financial institutions

Opus is a provider of KYC technology and data solutions, assisting businesses with compliance and risk management.

The new company’s product is aimed at financial services clients, providing a SaaS solution that reduces the time and cost of customer onboarding and due diligence process. It leverages AI-powered technologies to access both traditional and open source content.

Clarity KYC integrates business entity identification, screening and due diligence, reporting and monitoring into a single solution. Built on an enterprise-grade cloud platform, Clarity KYC enables global banks to conduct comprehensive KYC checks in a fraction of the time it used to take.