Optus launches mobile solution for retailers

The scalable as-a-service system, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, HP, and Australias major banks, is designed to help staff productivity and in customer service and sales, and is able to integrate with bank payment terminals.

Enterprises can sign up for Retail Assist on a 24-month plan, with the service available on a variety of devices.

In recent news, Optus has launched a range of accessories for its Cash by Optus platform, which turns smartphones into payWave-compatible device for cashless payments under USD100.