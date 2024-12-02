Optus launches contactless payment accessories for Cash by Optus

Optus new accessory lineup consists of three different options. The first, which is mostly for iOS users but will also work on Android, is an NFC-enabled Optus Sticker that brings mobile payment options to almost any device.

Attaching to the back of your smartphone, the sticker works with the Cash by Optus app and lets customers use their phone as though it were a contactless credit card.

The second option is a Cash by Optus SIM card for compatible Android devices. When inserted into an NFC-enabled Android device, the SIM card allows users to make contactless payments via the Cash by Optus app.

The third option is a dedicated NFC wristband, which allows customers to make payments without using their phone at all. The Cash by Optus band is designed for joggers who want to leave behind their phone or wallet, but still want the freedom to buy stuff.