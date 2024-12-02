Optus adds smart coffee cup to contactless payments range

SmartCup is a coffee cup that includes the new Optus Pay PayTag in its base allowing consumers to make contactless payments up to USD 100 at any payment terminal that accepts Visa PayWave.

SmartCup has been designed in partnership with reusable products manufacturer Frank Green. The accessory joins an Optus Pay product range which includes the Optus Pay Band and the Optus Pay Sticker that were unveiled in February 2016.

Meanwhile, the company has also renamed its Cash by Optus prepaid NFC SIM-based payments service to Optus Pay.

The new Optus Pay PayTag is specially designed to attach to a range of popular fitness trackers and watches so customers can take their money with them on the go. Optus Pay accessories use NFC and Visa PayWave technology to directly link to the Optus Pay app on a compatible smartphone and make contactless payments under USD 100.

Customers can now add up to four accessories to their facility and switch easily from one to another without the hassle of having to register or deregister every time they want to use a new one. Optus Pay can be linked to any Australian bank account via the Optus Pay app.