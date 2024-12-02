OPTO technology uses light instead of NFC to process payments

OPTO is a patent-pending data transmission solution developed by Dinube, the digital payment network, to enable contactless payments on any smartphone, without the need for NFC, which is not available on all mobile devices.

More than that, OPTO transmits encrypted data via colour-encoded light signals of different frequencies to an optical reader installed in the vending machine. Unlike NFC, OPTO uses a native feature common to all smartphones: light from the mobile screen. By generating a dynamic token in the form of color-encoded light, vending operators are able to provide their customers with a simplified purchasing solution.

According to Dinube, the solution is based on hard science developed in coordination with a top team of scientists from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and the i2Cat innovation center in Barcelona. Also, the technology is being introduced by Paytec as part of the company’s drive to provide digital payment solutions to its customers in the vending sector.

In addition, the release of this technology has already sparked interest from a number of vending operators from across Europe who seek a digital payment solution that works universally on any smartphone.

Paytec is a leading producer of cash and cashless payment solutions for the vending sectors with more than thirty years of history and industry experience.

Founded at the MIT Media Lab, and now headquartered in Barcelona, Dinube is the payment network for the Digital Economy.