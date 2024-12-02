Optiv releases SecurePayment@Optiv to optimize payments security

The solution is an integrated portfolio of services and technologies that enables organizations to move beyond basic Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance. This new reference architecture brings together expert services, network segmentation, encryption, identity and access management, threat intelligence, and incident response to deliver fully integrated payment security solutions for clients.

SecurePayment@Optiv is aligned to provide solutions across four dimensions: risk profile (identifying who the most likely attackers are and which assets they are most likely to target), Point of Sale (merchants now must protect a multitude of potential point-of-sale vulnerabilities across credit card readers, Square readers, online payments, digital wallets, and more), cyber operations (minimizing the likelihood of breaches), and merchant networks (merchants also must protect against deliberate and accidental insider threats through strong identity and access management, application security, training and awareness programs, and more).