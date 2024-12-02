Optimal Payments to provide regulatory guidance on the US online gaming market

In this role, he will provide advice on the current and future US state regulation in regards to payment services.

Mr. Auriemma served from 2002 until 2007 as director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), one of the world’s leading casino regulatory agencies, and was deputy director of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission’s Legal Division. He is currently a member of the Compliance Committee of Penn National Gaming, where he previously served as vice president/chief compliance officer, and as president of a number of its subsidiaries. Auriemma has also served as the secretary, vice chair and chair of the International Association of Gaming Regulators and is a member of the International Association of Gaming Advisors and the International Masters of Gaming Law.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments has introduced its new Neteller online payment processing service, which will bring the services to the US marketplace.