Optimal Payments teams up with RS2 for UK and European merchants

RS2 Smart Processing, a subsidiary of RS2 Software, went live in September 2014.

RS2 Software PLC is a global provider of Payments Software and RS2 Smart Processing, a 100% subsidiary, is a payments services processing company. RS2 customers are international and domestic banks, processors, oil companies, and other specialised payments service providers around the world.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.