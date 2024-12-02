Optimal Payments renews agreement with Desjardins

Desjardins selected Optimal Payments to develop a custom NETBANX payment gateway to serve as its Internet Payment Solution through a competitive RFP process in early 2012. When initially launched, the solution provided merchants with transaction processing, hosted payment pages, customer profile management, access to real-time data and comprehensive fraud management tools including custom fraud parameter setting, tokenization and 3D Secure.

Since 2012, Optimal Payments has expanded its custom solution to include the ability for ecommerce merchants to accept online payments made by customers wishing to use the Accord D financing option available on their Visa Desjardins credit card.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.