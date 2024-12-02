Optimal Payments rebrands as Paysafe

Paysafe is active in the payment processing market. The company’s purpose is to offer relevant solutions for every payment eventuality. The company’s business expertise includes the digital wallet and Stored Value brands Skrill® and NETELLER®, a white-label invoice issuing and instalment product portfolio, payolution®, which is specific to the German, Austrian and Swiss markets, the worldwide provider in prepaid payment methods for the internet, paysafecard®, and FANS, a fully-integrated mobile engagement solution which helps venues and content providers engage their customers while providing monetisation tools.

Paysafe’s B2B portfolio offers global merchant solutions and tools to enable transactions between businesses and their customers. These include payment gateway solutions, merchant onboarding services risk management and a comprehensive virtual back office for dedicated end-to-end support. Paysafe also offers a suite of pre-paid Card Solutions as well as issuing and acquiring services.

Paysafe’s contemporary logo includes a “spark” symbolising the meeting point of payments. Its overall visual identity presents a new design, and the company’s newly-designed website is fully responsive to accurately present the company’s full portfolio of products and services for today’s consumers and businesses.