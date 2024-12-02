Optimal Payments partners Emergent Payments for enlarged business operations

Through this agreement, Emergent Payments customers looking to offer digital services across a range of vertical markets will be able to access additional payment methods to support their growth internationally. Markets including China, South East Asia, Latin America and India have become significant, high-growth contributors to the global economy, presenting a ripe opportunity for global merchants to expand into emerging markets.

The partnership also enables Optimal Payments to expand its presence globally via Emergent Payments’ US client-base. Optimal Payment’s NETELLER® global payment network provides international coverage in emerging markets such as Latin America and South East Asia, in which Emergent Payments specialises. The platform offers more than 100 payment options through a single API connection, and 24/7/365 customer service available in 15 languages. NETELLER® also protects clients from fraud through its no-chargeback guarantee.