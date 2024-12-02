Optimal Payments, Ontario Lottery team up for NETBANX payment service

As per the agreement, the NETBANX service will be embedded in the PlayOLG website to provide payment options, as well as delivering fraud and risk prevention and mitigation services.

OLG is a provincial agency responsible for province-wide lottery games and gaming facilities.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments and Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIE), a social and mobile casino-themed game provider, have expanded their strategic partnership for online gaming in the US.