Optimal Payments launches NETELLERGO online checkout page

The online checkout solution allows merchants to offer consumers the possibility of using their preferred alternative payment type without requiring them to create a stored value account in order to complete their purchases. In addition, merchants will be offering the NETELLERGO stored value service as a global payment method for their checkout page.

NETELLERGO will consolidate all payments due to merchants and deposit them into one account, preventing their need to open accounts in multiple jurisdictions around the world.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.