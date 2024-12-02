Optimal Payments launches NETBANX Merchant Onboarding Service

The online merchant application is integrated directly to the NETBANX payment gateway and services and it is a solution for companies that want to offer payment processing. Designed for partners, the NETBANX Merchant Onboarding Service can be branded and customized.

Leveraging the company’s global acquiring relationships and payment facilitator licenses in the US, Canada, and Europe, Optimal Payments’ partners using the service will be able to provide their clients with merchant accounts in 16 countries.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.