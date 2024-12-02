Optimal Payments launches Net+ VIP Prepaid MasterCard for its customers

Available since July 2015, the Net+ VIP Prepaid MasterCard allows select NETELLER members who have high usage and transfer rates, to increase their withdrawal amounts. Developed in partnership with MasterCard, the Net+ VIP Prepaid MasterCard combines Optimal Payments’ expertise in payment product development with its market knowledge of Stored Value members to provide enhanced user experience.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Stored Value at Optimal Payments, commented that the Net+ Prepaid MasterCard, Net+ Virtual Prepaid MasterCard and Net+ Virtual Gift Card are available in eight different currencies and in over 100 countries around the world.