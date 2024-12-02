Optimal Payments introduces online payment service in the US

According to the company, it is working through a federally-insured US financial institution sponsor. Neil Erlick, executive VP for business development, has declared that the new service has upgraded functionality, including security features and access to funds through Net+ Card.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In January 2014, Optimal Payments has obtained principal membership status for merchant acquiring from MasterCard Europe and Visa Europe.