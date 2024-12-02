Optimal Payments introduces developer centre and suite of rest-based APIs

The two solutions enable developers to integrate ecommerce websites and payment applications with NETBANX payment gateway solutions. The launch is phase one of a long term commitment to providing developers with the latest payment integration solutions.

The Optimal Payments Developer Centre is an environment where developers can search through REST-based API documentation, access code examples and integrate and test responses. Registered users can comment on both the documentation and blog posts. Developers now have instant access to test accounts, with one unified API key for three REST-based APIs (Card Payments, Customer Vault and Hosted Payments), to simulate the payment process.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.