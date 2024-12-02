Optimal Payments introduces card services division

Features of Optimal Payments Card Services’ offerings include currency cards available in multiple currencies, customised physical and virtual cards including NFC wearables in any required currency and management of loyalty reward programmes tied into client company loyalty schemes.

In addition, the new division will offer a prepaid mobile wallet with capabilities from in-store tap payment with NFC-enabled phones, to customised solutions that integrate intelligent location-based couponing, loyalty, mobile ordering, barcode/QR scanning, instant remittance or one-click in-store checkout.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments has unveiled that it will launch an iOS software development kit (SDK) for Apple Pay.