Optimal Payments incorporates MasterPass into its merchant platform

MasterPass enables consumers to make online payments, while storing their MasterCard and other branded credit, debit or prepaid card information and shipping details, from any connected device including computers, tablets and smartphones. Currently over 30,000 merchants around the world accept the option to make online payments with MasterPass.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments has entered into a partnership with the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa to provide its new NETELLER service to customers of BorgataCasino.com, BorgataPoker.com and nj.partypoker.com.