Optimal Payments, Groupe Dynamite join forces for online payments and fraud solutions

Through its NETBANX payment platform and services, Optimal Payments developed a solution that allows Groupe Dynamite to deliver its brand experience across different markets.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments has reached a five-year agreement with Canada-based Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG), to provide its NETBANX payment service to OLG’s online gaming service PlayOLG.ca.