Optimal Payments extends agreement with Loto-Québec

Customers on Espacejeux.com can use credit cards, Interac Online and online bill payment to fund their accounts and bank transfers (EFT) to receive payouts. Optimal Payments also implemented Quebec residency validation and age verification as part of the customer registration process.

Launched in December 2010, Espacejeux.com is authorized by the Quebec Government and provides Quebec residents with online gaming options.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments has decided to provide strategic and regulatory guidance on the US online gaming industry by appointing Thomas Auriemma as an advisor.