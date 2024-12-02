Optimal Payments enters merchant acquiring deals with MasterCard, Visa Europe

As a result, Optimal Payments will be able to directly acquire merchant accounts without the need for an acquiring bank and to process Visa and MasterCard payment transactions in the UK and the European Union for Optimal merchants.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments has launched an integrated payment processing and fraud management solution for online retail clients of Magento, an e-commerce platform owned by eBay.

