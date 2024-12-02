Optimal Payments, Caesars Interactive expand partnership for payment processing services

Caesars Interactive Entertainment will offer Optimal Payments’ new NETELLER service to customers of CaesarsCasino.com, HarrahsCasino.com and WSOP.com.

The NETELLER service and Net+ Card stored value offering enable consumers to pay and receive funds for products and services both online and at point-of-sale.

CIE is a social and mobile casino-themed game provider.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments has integrated MasterPass, MasterCard’s digital wallet, into its NETBANX merchant platform.