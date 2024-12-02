Optimal Payments becomes sponsor of Crystal Palace football club

Optimal Payments will use the platform to raise the global awareness of its NETELLER service and Net+ Card stored-value offering which will be displayed on the front of the team’s shirts from the start of the 2014/15 English Premier League season.

The partnership was negotiated by sports marketing agency SportQuake who will also assist in managing and delivering the global sponsorship campaign.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Optimal Payments has signed a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition of Meritus, a payment processing company, in order to expand its operations in the US payments market.