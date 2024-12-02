Optimal Payments and OLG team up for payment solution

The NETBANX iGaming payment solution is now integrated and operational on the new OLG regulated online gaming website, PlayOLG.ca.

Through a single platform, Optimal Payments suite of services for online operators includes: regulatory-compliant account funding and disbursements; risk and fraud management; and comprehensive data management and reporting.

PlayOLG offers regulated online interactive lottery, casino and poker games for residents of Ontario as well as the ability to purchase lottery tickets.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.