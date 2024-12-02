Optimal Payments and gamigo team up for online payment solution

As per the agreement, Optimal Payments will provide its NETELLER service as an alternative payment method for its online gaming players. This partnership offers gamers using a NETELLER account, including those across Europe, Latin America and Asia, a way to deposit funds for in-game purchases on Free2Play, MMORPGs and MMOGs.

gamigo is a publisher and distributor of free-to-play multiplayer online and mobile games with focus on Europe and North America.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.