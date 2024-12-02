Optal becomes principal member of MasterCard

Optal’s wholly owned subsidiary, Optal Asia Limited, holds a Money Service Operator’s license in Hong Kong and has now been granted MasterCard principal membership. Optal’s UK subsidiary, Optal Financial Limited, is already a virtual card issuer, enabling customers to make business-to-business payments.

Optal Managing Director, Rob Bishop, said, “Securing this licence is important to support our global growth aspirations. There is already very strong demand for our virtual card solutions in the Asian region.

Optal’s Chairman, Andre Sekulic, formerly President of MasterCard Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said: The growth of ecommerce in the Asian region creates significant opportunities for Optal to help its customers make payments more efficient and reduce associated costs.