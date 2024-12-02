Opn partners with BigPay





Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to facilitate secure and efficient digital payments, as BigPay will continue to expand its services into the Thai market.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the announcement

BigPay represents one of the platforms that is under MOVE Digital, the digital business unit of Capital A, the parent company of AirAsia, based in Malaysia and recently launched in the region of Thailand. Its application enabled Thai users to access payment solutions for travel that integrate with the AirAsia MOVE application. The mobile and e-money platform is now expanding into the Thai market, aiming to meet the increasing customer demand for digital wallets and cashless payments.

Opn has been selected as a collaborator in order to provide users and clients the option to top up their wallets from their mobile banking applications, while also leveraging the company’s expertise in integrating securely and efficiently with multiple banks at the same time.

In addition, the partnership marks an important milestone in BigPay’s expansion strategy. By utilising Opn’s expertise in digital transactions, BigPay is set to deliver optimised services to Thai customers, drive the adoption of digital wallets, as well as contribute to the overall digital transformation of payments in the region of Thailand. At the same time, the company will provide its solutions in order to promote financial inclusion and financial wellbeing for clients of the country.



