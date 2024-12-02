OpenWay offers enhanced acquiring solution for marketplaces

According to the study Rise of the Global Market Places study, prepared by the E-commerce Foundation and Nyenrode Business University, marketplaces will control 39% of the world’ ecommerce market by 2020.

Acquirers and PSPs should setup complex merchant hierarchies and fee sharing schemes, seamless merchant onboarding, and smooth settlement among multiple parties.

The different parts of an order may be shipped and delivered separately. At checkout, the processing system should be able to generate a single authorisation for the total order but also process a separate clearing transaction for each shipment.

WAY4 Acquiring is a solution for acquirers, PSPs, PISPs, and payment processors that provides merchant management and ecommerce gateway functionality. The solution powers 14% of acquiring transactions in Europe and helps payment providers onboard and serve any type of ecommerce or brick-and-mortar merchant.

WAY4 ecommerce gateway accepts both card and non-card payment methods in an omnichannel environment. The solution supports the upcoming 3-D Secure 2.0 standard and strong customer authentication requirements outlined by PSD2.