



By leveraging the Way4 solution, banks, credit unions, processors, and fintech companies are set to be able to overcome the complexities presented by legacy payment processing systems. Through it, OpenWay intends to allow users to introduce tailored payment offerings, accelerated by Way4’s composable architecture of software, deployment options, and managed services. This includes both mainstream payment products and services, as well as capabilities based on real-time payments, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), Embedded Finance, and CBDC cards.





Moreover, industry participants can foster strategic collaborations in North and Latin America’s broadening payment ecosystem by utilising Way4’s APIs, supporting large processing volumes, increasing availability, and compliance with PCI security standards.





Flexibility in digital payments

OpenWay’s solution focuses on scaling flexibility in the delivery and servicing of digital payment software platforms, with Way4 having the ability to be provided in various modes personalised to meet the client’s needs, requirements, and preferences. Also, the composable nature of OpenWay’s service models is set to allow banks and fintech companies to integrate Way4 with their existing technology ecosystems and minimise the TCO. Additionally, the company works on introducing an approach that can scale users’ operations when offering complex digital advancement projects in fast-changing landscapes.

Furthermore, OpenWay’s projects merge its international knowledge and the local insights of its regional teams and partners, with the company collaborating with system integrators present in the Americas, including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, and Infosys. At the same time, the digital payments software provider participates in the Mastercard Network Enablement Provider and Visa Business Partner programs.





OpenWay’s Way4 digital payments software system

Back in May 2024, OpenWay discussed the first CBDC cards in Eurasia and Way4’s role in the launch of Kazakhstan’s Digital Tenge infrastructure. The introduction of Eurasia’s first CBDC cards in Kazakhstan offered 20 million consumers a new, tangible method to manage CBDC funds. The transaction was conducted on 15 November 2023, with it being a contactless payment on POS using a card issued By Eurasian Bank JSC on the Way4 digital payments software system.