OpenWay launches acquiring solution

According to the press release, WAY4 Acquiring Start provides preset merchant services and tariff plans, POS and mPOS acceptance, reporting and billing, and PA-DSS compliance. An acquirer can launch and target both retail chains and SMEs in two months. WAY4 handles onboarding, reconciliation, and settlement for any merchant type.

WAY4 Acquiring Start is a part of the WAY4 Start set, comprising standardised software solutions for market-entry to merchant acquiring, credit and prepaid card issuing, payment gateway and other payment domains.